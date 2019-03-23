 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-554-5900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/winderlea-dinner-with-friends-no-3-ayoub-wines/?instance_id=838
All Dates:Mar 23, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Winderlea Dinner with Friends No. 3 | Ayoub Wines

Our "Dinners with Friends" series is meant to celebrate the collaborative spirit and camaraderie within our winemaking community. Each dinner will feature a selection of Winderlea wines alongside those of our guest winemaker, all paired artfully with a three-course meal. Sit down with us as Mo shares his culinary background, combined with a true appreciation for culture and hospitality.  Like many things in Mo'slife the beginning of his wine career began with a passion and a fanatical focus to produce the highest quality Pinot noir and Chardonnay. His uncompromising winemaking methods highlight his continuous learning mindset. There is no temptation toward quantity, and every intent to thrill loyal supporters with each vintage. RSVP: 503-554-5900 or info@winderlea.com. Only 26 seats available. Tickets: $75 (inclusive).

MENU

First Course: Mezza | Humus, BabaGanoosh, Grapeleaves, Tabooli served family style

Main Course: Lebanese Chicken

Dessert: Lebanese Tiramasu


Our Dinner with Friends series continues with our good friend and neighbor, Mo Ayoub of Ayoub Wines.

