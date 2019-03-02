Winderlea Dinner No. 2 | Open That Bottle Night

Join us in our Estate Vineyard Tasting Room as we enjoy our eleventh annual OTBN at Winderlea. We know you've been looking for an excuse to open that special bottle, so come give yourself permission and share the story of your wine with a group of wine lovers who have similarly precious wines to share. Chef Shiloh Ficek will be in the Winderlea kitchen for this special night. Delight in the culinary excellence as he thoughtfully prepares a unique dinner to accompany some of the best wines you will drink this year. There are only 26 seats available for this special night, so RSVP now to secure your place. Tickets: $125 (per person, inclusive). RSVP: info@winderlea.com or call 503.554.5900.