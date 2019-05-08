Willamette Vineyards Wine Dinner

Join us in celebrating Oregon’s commitment to quality, integrity, and community. Hear from event host, Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder, Jim Bernau as he tells the story behind Solidarity Wines and speaks intimately about his newly released wine Pere Ami, in honor of his father. Experience an all-inclusive, four-course dinner event paired with these limited release wines. The evening begins with a champagne reception followed by a night to remember. We look forward to you joining us.



VIEW MENU & LEARN MORE ABOUT OREGON SOLIDARITY

ashlandhillshotel.com/willamette-valley-vineyards-wine-dinner

Fee: $78 per guest