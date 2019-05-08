 Calendar Home
Location:Stardust Lounge
Map:2525 Ashland Street, Ashland, OR 97520
Phone: 541.488.7382
Email:Sandra.Matthews@neumanhotelgroup.com
Website:http://2525 Ashland Street
All Dates:May 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Willamette Vineyards Wine Dinner

Join us in celebrating Oregon’s commitment to quality, integrity, and community. Hear from event host, Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder, Jim Bernau as he tells the story behind Solidarity Wines and speaks intimately about his newly released wine Pere Ami, in honor of his father. Experience an all-inclusive, four-course dinner event paired with these limited release wines. The evening begins with a champagne reception followed by a night to remember. We look forward to you joining us.

VIEW MENU & LEARN MORE ABOUT OREGON SOLIDARITY
ashlandhillshotel.com/willamette-valley-vineyards-wine-dinner

Fee: $78 per guest

May 8th, 2019 Hosted by Vineyard Founder Jim Bernau and featuring wines from Oregon Solidarity.

Stardust Lounge
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

