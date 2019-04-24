 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wildlife-wednesday-and-wine--a-fundraiser-for-oregon-wild.html
All Dates:Apr 24, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Wildlife Wednesday and Wine - A Fundraiser for Otters

Our love of otters runs deep. Their prominent role on our family crest inspires our passion for helping organizations that protect these beautiful animals and their habitat. Oregon Wild has launched the Otter Watch campaign. This multi-year campaign aims to raise public awareness of Oregon’s Sea Otter history, promote research to identify the best available potential habitat along the Oregon Coast, and advocate for an Oregon Sea Otter Recovery Plan that will help restore and conserve this native keystone species. Fee: $35

