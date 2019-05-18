 Calendar Home
Location:The Carlton Winemakers Studio
Map:801 N Scott St, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503-851-3689
Email:info@wildairecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/421336718672663/
All Dates:May 18, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

WildAire Wine Club Release Party

Please join us on Saturday, May 18th from 11am-5pm for our Spring Wine Club Party upstairs at the Carlton Winemakers Studio! Delicious bites paired with our new releases and barrel samples of the 2018 vintage!

 

Fee: $10 / complimentary for club members

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

