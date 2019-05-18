|Location:
|The Carlton Winemakers Studio
|Map:
|801 N Scott St, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|503-851-3689
|Email:
|info@wildairecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/421336718672663/
|All Dates:
WildAire Wine Club Release Party
Please join us on Saturday, May 18th from 11am-5pm for our Spring Wine Club Party upstairs at the Carlton Winemakers Studio! Delicious bites paired with our new releases and barrel samples of the 2018 vintage!
Fee: $10 / complimentary for club members
Join us for our 2019 Spring Wine Club Party upstairs at the Carlton Winemakers Studio!