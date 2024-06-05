Wednesday Evening Música: Rich Swanger

We kick things off on Wednesday, June 5th, from 6-8pm with live music by Oregon's own Rich Swanger. His Americana and mystic country sound will set the perfect mood for a relaxing summer evening.



Our shade sail covered patio offers stunning panoramic vistas of our estate vineyard and the Willamette Valley. Choose from wine by the flight, glass, or bottle, plus delicious bites and charcuteria! Free admission, all ages welcome! Bring the family and your furry friend (we're dog-friendly too!). Salud!



richswanger.com/



Wednesday Evening Música Dates: June 5 — Rich Swanger, 6-8pm June 19 — Mitch Lies, 6-8pm July 3 — Lisa James, 6-8pm July 17 — Garrett Fleming, 6-8pm July 31 — Dave Wentz, 6-8pm August 14 — Lisa James, 6-8pm August 28 — Garrett Fleming, 6-8pm