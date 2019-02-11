 Calendar Home
Location:Leftbank Annex
Map:101 N. Weidler St., Portland, OR, 97227, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/walla-walla-wine-leftbank-annex-portland/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Walla Walla Wine @ Leftbank Annex – Portland

Mingle with principals and winemakers while enjoying wines from around 50 Walla Walla Valley wineries.

February 11, 2019

General Admission: 5:30-8:00pm

Your $50 (plus taxes and fees) ticket price include entry into the event, unlimited wine samplings (within legal consumption limits) and light hors d’oeuvres.

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Proof of age required at check-in.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Participating wineries will be announced December 2018.

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

