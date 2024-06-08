Vineyard Nature Hike + Wine Tasting

Join our tasting room manager (and avid hiker), Randy, for an early summer hike through our vineyards.



Learn about the unique micro-climate that we grow grapes in and makes the Van Duzer Corridor AVA so special. We’ll start at our Syrah block and make our way through different vineyard blocks with stops to discuss what makes each block so unique.We’ll also take time to explore our nature preserves – including our Oregon White Oak Savannah and the areas where we’ve worked on restoration to help bring the endangered Blue Fender’s Butterfly, found on in the Willamette Valley, back from the brink of extinction.



After our hike, Randy will lead you through our current flight of wines paired with a cheese and charcuterie plate. Please wear layers and sturdy walking shoes and be prepared for hiking on hilly and uneven terrain.

Fee: $55