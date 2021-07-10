|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|541-459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/vertical-tasting--pinot-noir-39831.html
|All Dates:
Vertical Tasting - Pinot Noir
Explore the impact of vintage difference and bottle age as we taste through a vertical of Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir. Seating for this tasting is limited to 20 people. At only $25 per person, it will fill up fast. RSVP required.
Join us as we conduct a vertical tasting of Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards Pinot Noir.