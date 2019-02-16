|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|5413383007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/salsa-social-9/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Salsa Social
Dance on over to the Noble Estate Urban Valentine's Salsa Social.
Beginning Bachata dance lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. Vito will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.
$7 Cover, $5 Club Member. Space is limited.
We’ll be pouring our award-winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.
Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.
Celebrate Valentine's weekend with Salsa dancing and wine at Noble Estate Urban.