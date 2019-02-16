 Calendar Home
Valentine's Salsa Social

Dance on over to the Noble Estate Urban Valentine's Salsa Social.

Beginning Bachata dance lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. Vito will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.

$7 Cover, $5 Club Member. Space is limited.

We’ll be pouring our award-winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.

Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

Celebrate Valentine's weekend with Salsa dancing and wine at Noble Estate Urban.

