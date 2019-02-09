 Calendar Home
Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-672-6080
Email:info@melrosevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/valentines-dinner.html
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Valentine's Dinner

Wine Club Members & their guests only

$75 per person, limited seating available

Music: Inoke

Menu: 5 courses: Main ~ Beef Wellington Dessert ~ Baked Alaska

Further information call the office

Wine Club Members & their guests only $75 per person, limited seating available Music: Inoke Menu: 5 courses: Main ~ Beef Wellington Dessert ~ Baked Alaska Further information call the office
Melrose Vineyards
Melrose Vineyards 97471 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable