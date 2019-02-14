 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/tickets/valentines-day-package
All Dates:Feb 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentine's Day Couple's Package

Come join us the evening of February 14, 6-8 p.m., for live music and a package for two, including the following: bottle of Pinot noir, charcuterie plate and gourmet chocolates💕 A perfect night for you and your sweetie. Tickets are limited, please purchase yours now! Fee: $75 per couple.

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

