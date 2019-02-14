|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/tickets/valentines-day-package
|All Dates:
Valentine's Day Couple's Package
Come join us the evening of February 14, 6-8 p.m., for live music and a package for two, including the following: bottle of Pinot noir, charcuterie plate and gourmet chocolates💕 A perfect night for you and your sweetie. Tickets are limited, please purchase yours now! Fee: $75 per couple.
