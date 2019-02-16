 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 807-5008
Email:cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.wineweb.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/27483/484/Valentines-Day-Weekend-at-Natalies-Estate/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019 11 am to 5 pm both days.

Valentine's Wine Tasting & Chocolate

Romantic Valentine's Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate Winery
We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie's Estate wines paired with a large assortment of decadent chocolates! In addition, we have a new release on this weekend

2018 Natalie’s Estate Winery ROSÉ of Pinot Noir

This wine is a sunrise in your glass! Sprinkled with floral notes and hints of light red berry fruit, tangerine and a touch of crème ending with a crisp, lively finish.

No reservations needed! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine!

There is a $15.00 tasting fee for non-Cellar Club members
and a 10% discount on case purchases.

Cellar Club members - there are no tasting fees for you and your guests and a 15% discount on any purchases.

Additional Information:
This event is from 11 am - 5 pm on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17. Advance reservations and tickets are NOT required. You can pay at the door.

We will be releasing our new ROSÉ of Pinot Noir and will have a chocolate pairing with our wine.

Our winery is by appointment, so this is one of the rare days that we are open to the general public. We hope you can join us!

We are located in the beautiful Oregon wine country, nestled against the Chehalem Mountains with our own estate vineyards on the property. We are a boutique, family-owned property with friendly staff, you may enter as a stranger, but you will leave as family.

 Fee: $15.00

Romance your Valentine with Wine tasting and Chocolate or come solo!

