Valentine's Wine Tasting & Chocolate

Romantic Valentine's Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate Winery

February 16, 11:00AM - 5:00PM through February 17 – Natalie's Estate Winery



We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie's Estate wines paired with a large assortment of decadent chocolates! In addition, we have a new release on this weekend



2018 Natalie’s Estate Winery ROSÉ of Pinot Noir



This wine is a sunrise in your glass! Sprinkled with floral notes and hints of light red berry fruit, tangerine and a touch of crème ending with a crisp, lively finish.



Saturday & Sunday, February 16th & 17th from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.



No reservations needed! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine!



There is a $15.00 tasting fee for non-Cellar Club members

and a 10% discount on case purchases.



Cellar Club members - there are no tasting fees for you and your guests and a 15% discount on any purchases.



Additional Information:

This event is from 11 am - 5 pm on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17. Advance reservations and tickets are NOT required. You can pay at the door.



We will be releasing our new ROSÉ of Pinot Noir and will have a chocolate pairing with our wine.



Our winery is by appointment, so this is one of the rare days that we are open to the general public. We hope you can join us!



We are located in the beautiful Oregon wine country, nestled against the Chehalem Mountains with our own estate vineyards on the property. We are a boutique, family-owned property with friendly staff, you may enter as a stranger, but you will leave as family.

Fee: $15.00