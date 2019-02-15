 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=valentine-s-weekend-at-yvv--1452900856--141&eventDate=2019-2-14
All Dates:Feb 14, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 15, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 16, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 17, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Weekend

Friend, lover, partner, whatever you call them, bring to them to YVV for a Valentine's Day treat. Or if you're solo, come enjoy a glass or flight with our Tasting Room staff! We'll be pouring our Signature Flight with the newly released 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir and a complimentary chocolate truffle for a sumptuous pairing with our 2014 Pinot Noir Reserve. $15/flight.

No reservations needed for this special Valentine's flight!

