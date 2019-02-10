 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Tasting Room
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/events/Bouquets---Bubbly-for-Valentine-s-Day
All Dates:Feb 10, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Bouquet Bar

Sip on some Raptor Ridge bubbly, enjoy a special tasting flight, and select from an array of traditional blooms and eclectic foraged greenery. Our talented floral designer will create a unique arrangement for your special someone. Or treat yourself, you deserve it!

Tastings are free for Club Members and $20 for the public.
$25 for 8 roses or a mixed arrangement.

Join us on Valentine's weekend and create your own custom bouquet!

