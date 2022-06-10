 Calendar Home
Uncorked Revelry

Tickets sold online or at the door!

https://familybuildingblocks.org/uncorked

Don your favorite cocktail attire, bring your friends, and celebrate your winning bids with a night of ‘Revelry!’

Uncorked Revelry’s guests will enjoy bidding on exclusive Silent Auction experiences while sampling Oregon’s finest wines, signature brews, and cuisine, all to support “Keeping Children Safe and Families Together” in Marion and Polk counties. Keep the party going with handcrafted cocktails and dance the night away in the vineyard. Cheers!

 

Fee: $75

Join us for un unmatched evening to remember in Oregon's esteemed wine country!

Bryn Mawr Vineyards
