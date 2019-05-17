Uncorked Revelry

Don your favorite cocktail attire, bring your friends, and celebrate your winning bids with a night of ‘Revelry!’ Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or a wine novice, an outdoor adventurer or a foodie, a young professional or a long-time supporter, Uncorked Revelry guarantees an evening to remember. With a new ticket price, Revelry’s guests will enjoy bidding on exclusive silent auction experiences while sampling Oregon’s finest wines, signature brews, and cuisine. Keep the party going with handcrafted cocktails while dancing the night away. Proceeds from this event support "Keeping Children Safe and Families Together" in our community.

Fee: $75