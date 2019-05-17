 Calendar Home
Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5035662132
Email:slewis@familybuildingblocks.org
Website:http://2425 Lancaster Dr. NE
All Dates:May 17, 2019 - May 18, 2019 5:30-10:00 pm

Uncorked Revelry

Don your favorite cocktail attire, bring your friends, and celebrate your winning bids with a night of ‘Revelry!’ Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or a wine novice, an outdoor adventurer or a foodie, a young professional or a long-time supporter, Uncorked Revelry guarantees an evening to remember. With a new ticket price, Revelry’s guests will enjoy bidding on exclusive silent auction experiences while sampling Oregon’s finest wines, signature brews, and cuisine. Keep the party going with handcrafted cocktails while dancing the night away. Proceeds from this event support "Keeping Children Safe and Families Together" in our community.

 

Fee: $75

Premier pairings event and silent auction benefiting Family Building Blocks

