Location:Domaine de Broglie
Map:6475 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5033761600
Email:info@domainedebroglie.com
Website:http://https://www.domainedebroglie.com/en/visit
All Dates:Jul 3, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Uncommon Wine Dinner

Domaine de Broglie welcomes Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery, Gonzales Wine Company, Burner Wines, Greywing Cellars, and Paetra Wine Co. to our tasting room for a special rendition on our annual Uncommon Wine Festival, devoted to small-batch, uncommon, unique, and up-and-coming Oregon wine labels. Established in 2010, this festival showcases wines even the most diehard aficionados would be hard-pressed to find.

And this year, we decided to do things differently, because you know…COVID-19….

5 Fridays
5 Winemakers
1 Dinner
6 Uncommon Experiences

On select Fridays, you’ll have the opportunity to taste micro-production, uncommon, and sometimes experimental wines while learning directly from the masterminds behind them. These extraordinary winemakers will be on site sharing stories and offering a unique insight into their methodologies, approaches, and interpretations of vintages.

To top it off, we are bringing all 5 featured winemakers back together on Saturday, 7/3 for a Winemaker’s Dinner like no other! Guest’s will enjoy an array of incredible wines accompanied by cuisine from some of Portland’s best restaurants. This is an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss.

To purchase tickets call (503) 376-1600 or email info@domainedebroglie.com.

Fee: $160 to $180

Calling all wine lovers, fermentation geeks, and bottle collectors: time to head for the hills!

