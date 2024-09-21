 Calendar Home
Location:Umpqua Valley Wineries
Map:840 Glengary Loop Road, Roseburg, OR 97470
Phone: (541) 673-5323
Email:info@umpquavalleywineries.org
Website:https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/harvest-tour/
All Dates:Sep 21, 2024 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Umpqua Valley Harvest Tour

Join winemakers around the Umpqua Valley to get an inside look at the inner workings of harvest. Each winery will go in depth in the Vineyard or in the Cellar, with hands-on experiences, and a custom itinerary built around what you’d like to explore.

Taste award-winning wines, sample deliciously paired small bites, and meet passionate winemakers, as each winery gives you a peek behind the curtain of the magical harvest experience. Questions are encouraged in this intimate, small-group setting where you’ll learn about the winemaking process while enjoying delicious wine and food from the Umpqua Valley.

 

Fee: $85 - Build your own tour

This exclusive small-group, vineyard & cellar experience is unique to the Umpqua Valley.

Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

