Location:Hideaway at Dobbes
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/trivia-night-35159.html
All Dates:Mar 8, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Trivia Night

Flex your brainpower at Dobbes Trivia Night in the Hideaway! We're all smarter after a glass of wine or two, so bring your friends and enjoy an entertaining evening of trivia games hosted by Oregon Trivia Company. This will be a monthly event held the second Friday of each month, so gather your friends and start a new tradition with us! Special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles to enjoy during the evening as well as beer on tap, light bites and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. 21 and over, please. Free Admission

