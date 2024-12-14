Throwback Weekend

Join us at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards from December 14 - 15 for a throwback weekend!



Our friendly team is excited to host you and your guests for a tasting of our wines while soaking up the stunning vineyard views. The tasting comprises 4 Knudsen Vineyards estate wines. Plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.



Appointments available daily for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. Walk-in groups over 6, seating may not be available.

To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.



We are unable to accommodate groups over 6 guests during this event. Thank you for your understanding.