"The Winery Comedy Tour"

Herron Entertainment's deep roster of nationally touring comedians have been captivating audiences across the country for the last several months during "The Brewery Comedy Tour"; and it's only getting better, because Herron Entertainment has added wineries, and created "The Winery Comedy Tour".



Wineries are a major destination spot during the summer and 73 shows are already scheduled with more being added every week. With over 500 venues on tap (pun intended), Herron Entertainment continues to lead the way as one of the top standup comedy booking agencies in the country.



At least two of these comics will be traveling to your winery on their journeys across the country, tasting the wines, sampling the local fare and entertaining you for the evening. Be sure and grab some tickets because these shows are selling out quickly!



Purchase of a ticket is for a specific show. Please email tickets@herronentertainment.com after you purchase to reserve your seat.



We will have wine, beer and small food plates for purchase. NO outside food or beverage allowed.



This is a 21 and up event. No pets.

Fee: $15