The Smell Off - Blind Aroma Challenge

Buff your noses and bring them out for the 3rd annual Smell Off. We’ll have 10 aromatic foods, herbs, or objects, all with aromas found in wines, ready to test your sense of smell. If coming with a date or spouse for this Valentine's weekend adventure, the partner who accurately names the most aromas will receive a bonus pour.