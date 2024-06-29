The Grove: Chef Series: Dinner with Alea

We are welcoming the fantastic chefs from Alea to The Grove on Saturday, June 29th, to prepare a five-course meal expertly paired alongside Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates wines.



Right on the heels of Pollinator Week, Alea's pop-up dinner will feature honey from our very own Montinore Estate Vineyard in Forest Grove. We have been lucky enough to introduce hives to our vineyard to promote biodiversity and increase bee populations, with the added benefit of having fresh, locally sourced honey right in our backyard.



This event is open to everyone age 21+. Ticket price includes a five-course meal with accompanying wine pairings, a jar of Montinore Estate honey and a surprise gift from Alea.



This is an evening you will not want to miss!

Fee: $75