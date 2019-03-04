Terrarium Class

Brooks Wines welcomes Gregg "Roosevelt" Harris, of Roosevelt's Terrariums for a hands-on terrarium building workshop.



Registration includes all the plants, mosses, soils and gravels you need to create a beautiful bottle terrarium. Your first glass of wine and small bites are included! Larger glass terrarium containers will also be made available on site for an additional fee.



Link to the shop's website: https://www.rooseveltspdx.com/

Fee: $60