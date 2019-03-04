 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/terrarium-class/?instance_id=410
All Dates:Mar 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Terrarium Class

Brooks Wines welcomes Gregg "Roosevelt" Harris, of Roosevelt's Terrariums for a hands-on terrarium building workshop.

Registration includes all the plants, mosses, soils and gravels you need to create a beautiful bottle terrarium. Your first glass of wine and small bites are included! Larger glass terrarium containers will also be made available on site for an additional fee.

Link to the shop's website: https://www.rooseveltspdx.com/

 Fee: $60

Brooks Winery
21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
