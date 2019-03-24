Terrarium Building Workshop

Create your very own low maintenance, beautiful terrarium with help from the botanical experts from UFLORA Plant House!



Ticket price includes all plants, soil, rocks, and two hours of hands-on instruction. A selection of Dobbes wine, craft beer, and light bites will be available for purchase at the event.



**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.



Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code TERRCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.

Fee: $55.00