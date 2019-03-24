 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:matt@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://shop.dobbesfamilyestate.com/product/Terrarium-Class?pageID=E7A58DBB-A16D-CDAF-5138-E845AC0AE044&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&
All Dates:Mar 24, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Terrarium Building Workshop

Create your very own low maintenance, beautiful terrarium with help from the botanical experts from UFLORA Plant House!

Ticket price includes all plants, soil, rocks, and two hours of hands-on instruction. A selection of Dobbes wine, craft beer, and light bites will be available for purchase at the event.

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

Club members, log in with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code TERRCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.

Fee: $55.00

TERRARIUM BUILDING WORKSHOP – Hosted by UFLORA Plant House

Dobbes Family Estate Winery
Dobbes Family Estate Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St., Dundee, Oregon 97115
March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable