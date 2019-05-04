TERRARIUM BUILDING AMONG THE VINES

What's better than amazing views, a glass of wine and crafts? Not much! Join us May 4th for a terrarium building workshop among the vines!



Glass in hand, you’ll be provided with the knowledge and wisdom to create your own unique terrarium. Let your imagination go wild while you create your own mini world. Each person will be provided with all the materials to create their own terrarium, styled just to your taste, as well as a care sheet to help you keep your creation beautiful.



All tickets include a glass of wine and terrarium materials. Additional wine is available for purchase. Maximum 20 people.

Fee: $General: $35 Wine Club: $25