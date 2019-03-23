 Calendar Home
Location:Silvan Ridge Winery
Map:27012 Briggs Hill Rd, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: (541) 345-1945
Email:info@silvanridge.com
All Dates:Mar 23, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019 12:00 pm - 05:00 pm

Teacher Appreciation Week! March 23rd - 31st

Join us during Spring Break for Teacher Appreciation Week! March 23rd-31st, we will be honoring teachers, professors, and educators of all kinds with wine specials and barrel tasting right here in our tasting room all week long.

Plus, show your school ID and be entered to win daily drawings for gift certificates to use during our Friday night concerts this summer and also be entered for the grand prize drawing of a Wine Club membership for a year!

March 23rd through the 31st..No admission-just come on out and let us show you how much you are appreciated...

