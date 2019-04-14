|Location:
|Arcane Cellars
Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone:
|503-868-7076
Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:
Tax Relief Party: Enjoy comedy and live music!
Drown your sorrows or celebrate a big refund! Sip, dance and laugh at Arcane Cellars’ Tax Relief Party on Sunday April 14 from noon to 5 pm. Enjoy live music and comedy with crowd-pleaser Joe Stoddard from 1 to 4 pm.
Full tasting menu noon to 1 pm only, plus food truck service from Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen. For more info go to www.arcanecellars.com/events
Fee: $10 tasting fee before 1; $5 cover after 1
