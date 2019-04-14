Tax Relief Party: Enjoy comedy and live music!

Drown your sorrows or celebrate a big refund! Sip, dance and laugh at Arcane Cellars’ Tax Relief Party on Sunday April 14 from noon to 5 pm. Enjoy live music and comedy with crowd-pleaser Joe Stoddard from 1 to 4 pm.



Full tasting menu noon to 1 pm only, plus food truck service from Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen. For more info go to www.arcanecellars.com/events





Fee: $10 tasting fee before 1; $5 cover after 1