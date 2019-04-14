 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-868-7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
All Dates:Apr 14, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Live music 1 to 4 pm

Tax Relief Party: Enjoy comedy and live music!

Drown your sorrows or celebrate a big refund! Sip, dance and laugh at Arcane Cellars’ Tax Relief Party on Sunday April 14 from noon to 5 pm. Enjoy live music and comedy with crowd-pleaser Joe Stoddard from 1 to 4 pm.

Full tasting menu noon to 1 pm only, plus food truck service from Fire Pit Wandering Kitchen. For more info go to www.arcanecellars.com/events

Fee: $10 tasting fee before 1; $5 cover after 1

Drown your sorrows or celebrate a big refund!

Arcane Cellars
Arcane Cellars 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable