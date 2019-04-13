 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 E. 1st St., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/tax-day-sale.html
All Dates:Apr 13, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Tax Day Sale

We will be having a special flight pouring to celebrate the ending of tax season along with some great deals to grow your cellar

 

Fee: $10

