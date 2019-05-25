Taste the Estate! Memorial Weekend Open House

Sample the second release from the Bells Up Estate vineyard: 2018 Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir! Throughout Memorial Day weekend, visit our micro-boutique, un-domaine winery—no appointment necessary.



Owner/winemaker Dave Specter will pour tastings of several handcrafted wines, including 2018 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2016 Titan Pinot Noir, and 2017 Firebird Syrah. Enjoy them with light fare pairings as you soak in the spectacular views of the Willamette Valley from our expansive new winery porch.



Tastings are $20 per person, refunded with a $75 per person wine purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event. Need more information? Visit bellsupwinery.com or call 503-537-1328.

