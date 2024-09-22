 Calendar Home
Location:Woodshed Wine Co.
Map:9820 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 9716456246
Email:anthony@realnicewinemakers.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tarot-and-tasting-celebrate-the-equinox-at-woodshed-wine-company-tickets-1021377376227?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaYebcPvI7a8eJeY5F_GqbOcIlIlzG5GgRM7GqEzlegKWYe7XxTLLsscS3M_aem_dOBiyFbLSy4cmLWgv3vE0Q
All Dates:Sep 22, 2024 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Tarot + Tasting

The Autumnal Equinox represents a time of balance and gratitude. Step into the splendor of autumn and taste the spirit of one of Oregon's oldest vineyards.
Welcome sweater weather at Woodshed Wine Company with an afternoon of wine tasting paired with astrology and tarot from Auburn Intuitive. Savor the flavors of Woodshed’s three best reserves and light nibbles, while taking in the beauty of this private tasting room on 26 acres.
We will explore the astrology of the Equinox, pull cards from the tarot mandala and discuss what the stars and cards have in store as we fall from summer into autumn.
Danielle from Auburn Intuitive will be reading tarot and illuminating the meaning and symbolism of the season. Anthony from Woodshed will discuss the flavor notes of these Oregon Pinots, talk about the harvest and share the history of this gorgeous vineyard.

Ticket includes:
A glass of Chardonnay or rosé upon arrival
Light nibbles to accompany wine
Tarot card pull paired with a tasting flight of 3 select Pinots

21+ Event

 

Fee: $40

