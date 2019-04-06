Tall Poppy Wine & Art

We invite you to the Tall Poppy Artist Reception. We are teaming up with The Gallery at Ten Oaks to curate an art show in our Tasting Room of all poppy inspired work. Join us for a glass of 2015 Tall Poppy (or another wine of your choosing) and mingle with four local artists who will be showcasing their work.



This event is complimentary for all Tall Poppy Wine Club Members +1. Interested in bringing friends? Tall Poppy Wine Club Members can purchase tickets for their guests for $20/each. YVV Wine Club, Earth, Wind, and Sun Wine Clubs can purchase tickets for $20/each. General Public - $25/each.



Tickets get you entry to the event, glass of wine, charcuterie bites, and mingling with local artists.