 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-843-3100
Email:lisa@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=tall-poppy-wine-art--1551132370--249&eventDate=2019-4-6
All Dates:Apr 6, 2019 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Tall Poppy Wine & Art

We invite you to the Tall Poppy Artist Reception. We are teaming up with The Gallery at Ten Oaks to curate an art show in our Tasting Room of all poppy inspired work. Join us for a glass of 2015 Tall Poppy (or another wine of your choosing) and mingle with four local artists who will be showcasing their work.

This event is complimentary for all Tall Poppy Wine Club Members +1. Interested in bringing friends? Tall Poppy Wine Club Members can purchase tickets for their guests for $20/each. YVV Wine Club, Earth, Wind, and Sun Wine Clubs can purchase tickets for $20/each. General Public - $25/each.

Tickets get you entry to the event, glass of wine, charcuterie bites, and mingling with local artists.

 

An evening filled with Tall Poppies - wine, art, and club members!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable