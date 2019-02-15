 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Feb 15, 2019 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Sweethearts Wine Dinner Friday, February 15 beginning at 6:30 pm.

Enjoy a thoughtfully prepared menu crafted by Chef Rebecca Clarke showcasing a rare vertical of our Pinot noir Dardis from the ’13, ’14, ’15 and ’16 vintages. For your sweet tooth, tentative dessert plans include red velvet cake.

As part of our Full Circle Culinary Series, seating for this dinner is limited.

RSVP with our Tasting Room 503.560.8266.

$100 Guest per Guest / Wine Club members $90.

Estate wines and a fantastic five-course menu to celebrate Valentine's Day

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable