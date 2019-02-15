Sweethearts Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard for a Sweethearts Wine Dinner Friday, February 15 beginning at 6:30 pm.



Enjoy a thoughtfully prepared menu crafted by Chef Rebecca Clarke showcasing a rare vertical of our Pinot noir Dardis from the ’13, ’14, ’15 and ’16 vintages. For your sweet tooth, tentative dessert plans include red velvet cake.



As part of our Full Circle Culinary Series, seating for this dinner is limited.



RSVP with our Tasting Room 503.560.8266.



$100 Guest per Guest / Wine Club members $90.