|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-560-8266
|Email:
|events@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Sweet and Savory February Weekends
Join Fairsing Vineyard for Sweet & Savory weekends February 9-10 and 16-17 and enjoy a select wine flight and delicious bites.
The Sweet & Savory flight features tasty pairings complemented by a flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.
Offered as an addition to our standard flight of current releases, Sweet & Savory flights are $25 per Guest and complimentary for Wine Club members.
