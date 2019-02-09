 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-560-8266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.Fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Sweet and Savory February Weekends

Join Fairsing Vineyard for Sweet & Savory weekends February 9-10 and 16-17 and enjoy a select wine flight and delicious bites.

The Sweet & Savory flight features tasty pairings complemented by a flight of Fairsing Vineyard estate wines.

Offered as an addition to our standard flight of current releases, Sweet & Savory flights are $25 per Guest and complimentary for Wine Club members.

 

