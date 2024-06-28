Sunset Valley Vineyards Annual Wine Release Dinner

Come enjoy wines from the Snake River AVA and Willamette Valley AVA. Sunset Valley Vineyards is building one of the first Oregon Snake River AVA Vineyard and Winery. We share our vision and wines with you paired with exquisite food designed by Chef Chris Czarnecki and Levi Seed. Go to Joel Palmer House web site under events to purchase your tickets. Seating is limited so early purchase is recommended. You will meet Jesse Watson-CEO/Owner of SVV; Nicholas Keeler, Principal Wine Maker; and Colton Watson- General Manager/Partner. We look forward to sharing our wines, story and evening with you!

Fee: $195 Non-member $145 Member