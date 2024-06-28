Sunset Concerts: Joanne Broh Band ft. Garry Mezier

Unwind with breathtaking sunsets, live music, and delicious wines as summer unfolds over the vineyard. Our Summer Concert Series showcases the Pacific Northwest’s finest musicians. Join us for an unforgettable season filled with music, culinary delights, and exquisite wines.



As one of Eugene's favorite vocalists, Joanne Broh is known for her rousing live performances. An energetic and sultry alto who blends blues, soul and jazz into a seamless package, Joanne Broh’s a fixture on the Eugene, Ore., music scene and the Pacific Northwest. Joanne’s a performer with a sassy-yet-silky-smooth delivery that’s never overpowering but speaks directly to her audience while her band, which is led by guitarist Garry Meziere.



Sunset Concert Series: Joanne Broh Band ft. Garry Meziere

Friday, June 28, 6:30–8:30pm

Free Admission!