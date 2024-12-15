|Location:
|Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine
|Map:
|110A Southwest 7th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|9713758772
|Email:
|info@lbaubaine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/lytlebarnettaubaine/event/516796/sunday-matinee-series
|All Dates:
Sunday Matinee Series
This December, we’re turning up the holiday cheer at Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine Tasting Room with our Sunday Matinee Series! Our Sunday movies will transport you straight into the holiday spirit! Join us for a cozy and relaxing movie experience, complete with freshly-popped popcorn and wine by the glass or bottle of our Lytle-Barnett méthode champenoise sparkling wine and single-vineyard, estate grown Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Aubaine.
Each movie is carefully selected for maximum holiday warmth, and with only 25-30 seats available per screening, you'll get the best view and the comfiest seat in the house.
Join us EVERY SUNDAY for a holiday movie experience, complete with fresh popcorn and delicious wine.