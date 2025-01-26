Sunday Family Fun Day

Bring the whole family and join us on the last Sunday of each month for Family Day at the Winery! Adults can enjoy wine tastings with flights, glasses, or bottles, while kids can have fun with engaging activities, juice boxes, and snacks available for purchase.



It’s the perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon with something for everyone—great wine for the adults and exciting fun for the kids!



Reservations are highly recommended, as the last tasting is at 4 PM. We close at 5 PM, so don’t wait—come make lasting memories with us!