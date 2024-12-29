Sunday Family Fun Day

Join us on the last Sunday of the month for Family Day at the Winery.



We have something for everyone. We invite you to come out and enjoy a relaxing afternoon without the worry of getting a babysitter. Something to do inside that is fun for the whole family.



You can do tasting flights, glasses, or bottles for the adults. We will have juice boxes and kid snacks available for purchase for the non-drinkers.



We hope you will come out and enjoy the day with us!



Reservations are recommended. The last tasting is at 4 pm and requires a reservation, as we do close at 5 pm.