Location:Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
Map:1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5036232405
Email:tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/legacyestatevineyards/event/342393/summer-uncorked-general-admission-featuring-cloverdayle
All Dates:Aug 19, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Doors & Food Trucks open at 5:30PM. Music begins at 6PM.

Summer Uncorked Concert Series - Cloverdayle

Eola Hills Wine Cellars' beloved concert series, Summer Uncorked, showcases the very best of Willamette Valley wine country. Set amongst our hillside vineyard next to Legacy Lake, enjoy live performances with multiple rotating local food trucks all summer long. Bring your own chairs or blanket and stake out a spot on the lawn for an evening of entertainment and enjoyment!

View our calendar below for performances and follow the link to reserve General Admission Tickets or purchase VIP Terrace Tables. Doors and food trucks open at 5:30PM and music kicks off at 6:00PM.


TICKETS:
General Admission : $10 per person online ($15 per person at the door). Children 12 and under are free!

**Wine Club Members and Eola Hills Shareholders are free with online ticket purchases. (Please note, you must sign in using the same email address connected to our Eola Hills account in order to receive your discount. If not reserved online, tickets are $5 per person at the door).**


SUMMER 2022 SCHEDULE:


August 19 – Cloverdayle (Food Truck Partners: Adams Rib Smokehouse, Dough On The Go)


September 2 – High Street Band (Food Truck Partners: Greece Lightning, So Cheesy)

 

Fee: $10

Don't miss Eola Hills' famed Summer Uncorked Concert Series at Legacy Estate Vineyard.

Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard
Eola Hills Legacy Estate Vineyard 97304 1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem, OR 97304
