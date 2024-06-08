Summer Sip n Shop

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a fun-filled day of wine and shopping. It's always a perfect day on the hill for wine and shopping!



12 Vendors Attending:

Yarn crafts by Carrie (blankets, rugs, and pet beds)

Sherman's Candles

Chain of Command (premanent jewelry)

Digitech (customized stickers/decals)

Papparazzi (jewelry and hair accessories)

Sugarnova (cotton candy)

Miss Hannah's popcorn

Custom Corn Hole Boards

Bernard's Farm (veggie starts, flowers)

Branch Point Distillery

Cascade Rae Skincare and Spa

Medicine Ghippsy (holistic living, body and home)





No cost to attend; however, we would love to know you're coming, so we can best staff the event ,and the food truck will have enough food.