Location:Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/482034/summer-sip-and-shop
All Dates:Jun 8, 2024

Summer Sip n Shop

Join us at Youngberg Hill for a fun-filled day of wine and shopping. It's always a perfect day on the hill for wine and shopping!

12 Vendors Attending:
Yarn crafts by Carrie (blankets, rugs, and pet beds)
Sherman's Candles
Chain of Command (premanent jewelry)
Digitech (customized stickers/decals)
Papparazzi (jewelry and hair accessories)
Sugarnova (cotton candy)
Miss Hannah's popcorn
Custom Corn Hole Boards
Bernard's Farm (veggie starts, flowers)
Branch Point Distillery
Cascade Rae Skincare and Spa
Medicine Ghippsy (holistic living, body and home)


No cost to attend; however, we would love to know you're coming, so we can best staff the event ,and the food truck will have enough food.

