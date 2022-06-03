 Calendar Home
Location:Emerson Vineyards Porch
Map:11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth, OR 97361
Phone: 503-838-0944
Email:alex@emersonvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.emersonvineyards.com/emerson-vineyards-news/events/
All Dates:Jun 3, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022 Every Friday Night, June 3rd - September 30th.

Summer Music Series

Every Friday night, from 6:00-9:00 pm we host a local musician on our porch. We have a food truck on site for dinner, and enjoy music, dancing, good food, and great wine. Come enjoy a beautiful view of the vineyard, the Airlie area, and the sunset!

Cover charge is $10 for every person 21 and over, and we accept canned food or cash donations for our local food bank!

 

Fee: $10

Live Local Musicians Every Friday Night, June 3rd - September 30th

Emerson Vineyards Porch
Emerson Vineyards Porch 11665 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth, OR 97361
