|Location:
|Emerson Vineyards Porch
|Map:
|11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth, OR 97361
|Phone:
|503-838-0944
|Email:
|alex@emersonvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.emersonvineyards.com/emerson-vineyards-news/events/
|All Dates:
Summer Music Series
Every Friday night, from 6:00-9:00 pm we host a local musician on our porch. We have a food truck on site for dinner, and enjoy music, dancing, good food, and great wine. Come enjoy a beautiful view of the vineyard, the Airlie area, and the sunset!
Cover charge is $10 for every person 21 and over, and we accept canned food or cash donations for our local food bank!
Fee: $10
Live Local Musicians Every Friday Night, June 3rd - September 30th