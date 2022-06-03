Summer Music Series

Every Friday night, from 6:00-9:00 pm we host a local musician on our porch. We have a food truck on site for dinner, and enjoy music, dancing, good food, and great wine. Come enjoy a beautiful view of the vineyard, the Airlie area, and the sunset!



Cover charge is $10 for every person 21 and over, and we accept canned food or cash donations for our local food bank!

Fee: $10