|Location:
|Aurora Colony Vineyards' Amphitheater
|Map:
|21338 Oak Lane NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|503-678-3390
|Email:
|info@auroracolonyvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.auroracolonyvineyards.com/Events/Summer-Music-Festival-2022
|All Dates:
Summer Music Festival 2022
With a backdrop of beautiful vineyards, Aurora Colony Vineyards' amphitheater is the setting for a day full of great indie music, award-winning wine and outstanding food - including ASH Wood Fired Pizza! Spread out on the terraced lawns to enjoy the day with friends and family!
Featured Performers include: The Hugs, Dead Lee, Jenna Vivre
All ages show
$40/adult, $20/ child, 14 & under
Gate opens at 11:30am. Shows from 12:30-6pm
Fee: $40
A music event that promises to be one of the area's best festivals for alt/indie folk music!