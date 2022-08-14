 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Colony Vineyards' Amphitheater
Map:21338 Oak Lane NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: 503-678-3390
Email:info@auroracolonyvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.auroracolonyvineyards.com/Events/Summer-Music-Festival-2022
All Dates:Aug 14, 2022 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Summer Music Festival 2022

With a backdrop of beautiful vineyards, Aurora Colony Vineyards' amphitheater is the setting for a day full of great indie music, award-winning wine and outstanding food - including ASH Wood Fired Pizza! Spread out on the terraced lawns to enjoy the day with friends and family!

Featured Performers include: The Hugs, Dead Lee, Jenna Vivre

All ages show
$40/adult, $20/ child, 14 & under

Gate opens at 11:30am. Shows from 12:30-6pm

 

Fee: $40

A music event that promises to be one of the area's best festivals for alt/indie folk music!

Aurora Colony Vineyards' Amphitheater
21338 Oak Lane NE, Aurora, OR 97002
