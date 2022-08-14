Summer Music Festival 2022

With a backdrop of beautiful vineyards, Aurora Colony Vineyards' amphitheater is the setting for a day full of great indie music, award-winning wine and outstanding food - including ASH Wood Fired Pizza! Spread out on the terraced lawns to enjoy the day with friends and family!



Featured Performers include: The Hugs, Dead Lee, Jenna Vivre



All ages show

$40/adult, $20/ child, 14 & under



Gate opens at 11:30am. Shows from 12:30-6pm

