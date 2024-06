Summer Casual Wine DInner

For Fairsing Vineyard Wine Club members and guests, a summer casual dining experience.



Enjoy summer salads and grilled sausages complemented by current-release wines and team favorites.



Dinner $25 pp for current Club members and $40 for guests. Gratuity (20%) applied at checkout.



A rain or shine event, plan for Oregon weather. No dogs or pets, please.



Reservations required. Reserve by June 7, 2024.



Dinner from 6 to 8 pm.



Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

