Styring Vineyards 2019 Labor Day Weekend

Help celebrate Styring Vineyards’ beautiful new Tasting Room this Labor Day Weekend!



At 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, we’ll cut the ribbon and offer a special toast to the first 100 people through the doors. We can’t wait for you to experience the soaring ceilings, breathtaking Willamette Valley views and inviting surroundings we’ve designed with our visitors in mind. It’s a place get comfortable, enjoy our wine and share great conversation with your family and friends.



All Labor Day Weekend, we’ll celebrate the release of our 93-rated 2015 Signature Pinot Noir and pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines:

• 94-rated 2015 Estate Pinot Noir

• 91-rated 2016 Whimsy Riesling

• Recently Released 2018 Silver Snoopy White Pinot Noir

• Customer Favorite 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

• A Dessert wine selection from our cellars



At Styring, there's something for everyone in your tasting party!



Styring Vineyards is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Open 11 am - 5 pm, Sat, Aug 31, Sun, Sep 1 & Mon, Sep 2, 2019

Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased