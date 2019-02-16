Styring Perfect Pair Celebration

Valentine's Day doesn't have to end! Keep the love going this weekend at the Styring Perfect Pair Celebration.



Help us celebrate the release of our 2013 Reckless Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon blend. Taste your Styring favorites, each paired with a perfect small bite. We’ll also be pouring from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: Pinot Noir, Riesling and Dessert Wines. At Styring, there's something for everyone in your tasting party!



Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery using sustainable farming practices. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley.



Tasting Fee: $10 per person, refundable per bottle purchased

