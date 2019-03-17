 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

St. Patrick's Day with Bagpiper Bill

Please join us the afternoon of St. Patrick's Day for some bagpipe music and wine! Bagpiper Bill will be performing on his pipes, and the C.O.B. food truck will be serving up delicious food as well as corned beef and cabbage! Bring your friends and be sure to wear green! ☘️

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
