|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
St. Patrick's Day with Bagpiper Bill
Please join us the afternoon of St. Patrick's Day for some bagpipe music and wine! Bagpiper Bill will be performing on his pipes, and the C.O.B. food truck will be serving up delicious food as well as corned beef and cabbage! Bring your friends and be sure to wear green! ☘️
