|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
St. Patrick's Day Eve with Ronan Baker
’Bout ye?! Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day Eve with music and wine! Ronan Baker will be performing from 2-5pm, and the C.O.B food truck will be serving up hot, delicious food all day (including corned beef and cabbage)! Remember to wear your green! ☘️
