Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Mar 16, 2019 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

St. Patrick's Day Eve with Ronan Baker

’Bout ye?! Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day Eve with music and wine! Ronan Baker will be performing from 2-5pm, and the C.O.B food truck will be serving up hot, delicious food all day (including corned beef and cabbage)! Remember to wear your green! ☘️

Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day Eve with music and wine!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
