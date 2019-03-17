 Calendar Home
Chateau Bianca Winery
17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 1(503) 623-6181
Mar 17, 2019 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm

St. Patrick's Day Crab Feed

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a Crab Feed. Full Plate or Half Plate, plus all the fixings! Happy St. Patrick's Day RSVP starting Jan. 2019 Tickets - $45 Full Crab Plate $35 Half Crab Plate. Fee: $45

Chateau Bianca Winery
Chateau Bianca Winery 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

